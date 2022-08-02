School boards in the Charlotte area to discuss masks Tuesday night

These meetings come after the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education changed the district's face covering policy for the upcoming month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Masks will once again be up for discussion in several school districts in the Charlotte area Tuesday night.

Board members voted 6-1 on Monday, Feb. 7, to have the district move to masks optional effective Tuesday, Feb. 8. Masks will be optional for students and staff in all buildings. Masks will remain required on buses.

Avery County, Lincoln County and Alexander County Schools will all meet during their monthly board of education meetings Tuesday night to review their current masks policies.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, masks are optional in Avery County and Lincoln County Schools. In Alexander County Schools, masks are required for students when indoors and on school-provided transportation for the week of Feb. 7 - 13. The school district cited rising COVID-19 infections as a reason for the change.

Meetings for each school district will begin at around 6:00 p.m.