Union County Public Schools expected to approve bus driver retention bonus for another year

UCPS has not been immune to bus driver hiring challenges, but an annual retention bonus has continued to keep and reward the drivers who do come back each year.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One week into the school year, the Union County Public Schools district is expected to approve an annual retention bonus for its bus drivers to address the ongoing driver shortage that's affected schools across the country.

The bonus will pay full-time and part-time employees a total of $2,000 in two separate payments at the mid-year mark in December and at the end of the year next June. With only a few minor adjustments to the criteria this year, the district says its an incentive that’s worked to keep bus drivers.

The consent item is listed in the board of education agenda for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Ahead of this new school year, UCPS superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan said that the bus driver shortage was improving.

"We’re saying that staffing won’t be an insurmountable challenge, we are in really good shape compared to this time last year," he said.

Adjustments that had to be made include drivers making double runs and consolidating some bus routes. The district says it's about 20 drivers short right now, but it hasn’t been causing any issues.

Signage can be seen around town in Monroe, saying bus drivers can "Earn up to $18 per hour" if hired.

