South Carolina's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes raises for bus drivers, is awaiting the Governor's signature.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is roughly $10.8 billion. Lawmakers approved the spending plan this week, which gives raises to school employees, including bus drivers.

William Jenkins, a school bus driver for over 30 years in the Midlands, is set to get his raise July 1 if the Governor signs off on the budget.

"I love to see the smiling faces of the kids," Jenkins told News19 when asked what he likes about his job. He works the regular school year and summer break for Richland School District One.

Jenkins said being a bus driver is rewarding because he loves the students.

"To me, it’s not about the money," said Jenkins. "It’s about the love. If you love kids, because I love kids." Jenkins added that his passion is to give back and help children in need.

Now, he’s set to get rewarded not just with love, but a nice raise.

The state budget approved by the General Assembly Monday includes a 5% raise for school bus drivers. That’s on top of the 2.5% raise set for most state employees, according to the Ways and Means Committee.

"It was a long time since we actually got a raise," Jenkins recalled. "So, we deserve a raise. We need one."

All school bus drivers will get the pay increase if Governor Henry McMaster signs off on the final budget.

This year's budget provides funding for some of my top priorities.



These include:

✅ Law enforcement pay raises

✅ Expanding broadband

✅ Full Day 4 year old kindergarten statewide

✅ School resource officers

✅ Making higher education more affordable pic.twitter.com/8wk512khpe — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 22, 2021

Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Murrell Smith, explained to the House of Representatives Monday that a big chunk of the budget is going to schools:

"There is no doubt that this bill, this report, focuses on education. We’ll fund the classrooms at the highest rate that we’ve ever had in the history of this state," Smith said to his colleagues.

Jenkins said the extra money means a lot "because we deserve it." He added that he thinks it's long overdue and hopes people recognize the hard work and dedication of school bus drivers in South Carolina.

The state budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year also includes a $1,000 pay raise for teachers and unfreezes their annual step increases.