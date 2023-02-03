Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday

Students and their families will have the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet and school choice programs offered through Gaston County Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Gaston County Schools School Choice Fair will be held at the Gastonia Conference Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The school choice fair is a free event with meet-and-greet opportunities between students, families and school representatives. The event is open to the public and anyone interested in learning about school choice options in Gaston County is encouraged to attend.

Students typically enter a school choice program in the following grades: kindergarten, sixth grade or ninth grade. However, some programs have limited space for other grade levels. All students who attend a private, charter, home school or virtual school in Gaston County are eligible to apply for the 2023-24 academic year.

The following schools offer magnet programs through Gaston County Schools:

Elementary

Gifted and Talented Academy at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School

Hawks Nest STEAM Academy

Leadership Academy at Costner Elementary School

Performing Arts Academy at Pinewood Elementary School (new)

Middle schools

Career Academy at Southwest Middle School

Career Academy at York Chester Middle School

Gifted and Talented Academy at Cramerton Middle School

Leadership Academy at W.C. Friday Middle School

Public Service Academy at John Chavis Middle School

STEAM Academy at Stanley Middle School

Technology and Industrial Engineering Academy at Bessemer City Middle School

High schools

Career Academy at Hunter Huss High School

Collegiate Prep Academy at Forestview High School

Gaston Early College High School

Gaston Early College of Medical Sciences

Health Sciences Academy at East Gaston High School

Highland School of Technology

iAccelerate Academy at Ashbrook High School

Leadership Academy at North Gaston High School

Public Service Academy at Cherryville High School

Technology and Industrial Engineering Academy at Bessemer City High School

Online schools

Gaston County Virtual Academy (Grades K-12)

Starting with the 2023-24 school year, cybersecurity will be added to the Health Services Academy at East Gaston High School as part of a partnership with Gaston College. This program will offer foundational skills for information security, digital forensics and network defense. This program will lead to an associate degree at Gaston College that students can complete in the year following high school graduation. Students will also have the opportunity to earn Cisco certification.

Parents can click here to learn more about school choice options in Gaston County and to apply online. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The student placement lottery will be held in April.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts