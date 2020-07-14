List: What schools have announced for August

Some schools across the Carolinas have announced coronavirus precautions ahead of the next school year.

As school districts continue to announce their plans, WCNC Charlotte is committed to providing you the latest in the evolving details. Details will be added and updated as information becomes available.

In South Carolina, state officials are still discussing their statewide plans with an emphasis to reopening as much as possible. Some local districts have preemptively announced plans for their own communities.

While the state is forbidding schools have opportunity completely at regular in-person capacity, the state guidelines defer to local districts to decide the balance between the virtual classroom and the in-person classroom. Some districts may even elect to exclusively host online school.

In North Carolina, state officials have cleared the way for local, public school districts to hold some in-person, classroom instruction alongside virtual, online education. It will be the first time students potentially return to classrooms since March.

When schools resume in August, students, teachers, and staff will still be combating the ongoing safety and health concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

While the district has postponed the start of sports trainings and other athletic activities this summer, a final plan for classroom instruction come August has not yet been announced.

Chapter two : York County, South Carolina

Rock Hill Schools

Rock Hill Schools students will attend in-person and virtual education in an alternating schedule. Half of the students will come to school one day, the other half the next day. Full plans are expected to be released soon.

Fort Mill Schools

All students will be required to wear face masks.

The district will also install plexiglass shields at student seating in elementary school classes were class sizes may limit social distancing options.

Elementary School: Full return for students following the “Family Model”

Model Details:

Students will remain in their classroom with their homeroom in the family model to receive their instruction.

Students will participate in related arts by the related arts teachers coming to the classroom rather than the students transitioning to another classroom.

Students will eat breakfast and lunch in the classroom. The meals will be brought to the classroom.

Students who qualify for special education and the gifted and talented program may transition to another classroom.

Middle School: Hybrid A/B Model

Model Details:

Students will be assigned to the “A Day” group OR the “B Day” group.This will be done by alphabet of the student’s last name.All schools using the A day / B day model will use the same groupings. Students will be assigned to their group as soon as possible, but it will not occur until after the registration window for the Fort Mill Virtual Academy closes. This will ensure the two groups (A group and B group) are as even as possible.

Using this model will greatly reduce class sizes during in-person instruction which follows the CDC recommendations for reducing the risk of exposure.With lower class sizes, teachers will have more time to work individually with students and provide greater personalized support. At the end of their in-person class, students will be given their independent learning assignment for the next day.

On the days students are not physically present in school, they should be prepared to follow the bell schedule of their school at home.They will not have direct contact with their teacher on the independent learning days, but the expectation is that they complete their assignments as if they are in school. Teachers will be able to provide feedback regarding the independent learning work the next day.

Students will be expected to complete all work assigned - on both their in-person days and at-home days. They will be graded on their independent learning assignments and it will count towards their grade. Their independent learning days are just as important as their in-person learning days.

Independent learning assignments will be engaging and meaningful.

High School: Hybrid A/B Model



Model Details:

Students will be assigned to the “A Day” group OR the “B Day” group.This will be done by alphabet of the student’s last name.All schools using the A day / B day model will use the same groupings. Students will be assigned to their group as soon as possible, but it will not occur until after the registration window for the Fort Mill Virtual Academy closes. This will ensure the two groups (A group and B group) are as even as possible.

Using this model will greatly reduce class sizes during in-person instruction which follows the CDC recommendations for reducing the risk of exposure. With lower class sizes, teachers will have more time to work individually with students and provide greater personalized support. At the end of their in-person class, students will be given their independent learning assignment for the next day.

On the days students are not physically present in school, they should be prepared to follow the bell schedule of their school at home.They will not have direct contact with their teacher on the dependent learning days, but the expectation is that they complete their assignments as if they are in school. Teachers will be able to provide feedback regarding the independent learning work the next day.

Students would be expected to complete all A day and B day work assigned. They will be graded on their independent learning assignments and it will count towards their grade. Their independent learning days are just as important as their in-person learning days. Independent learning assignments will be engaging and meaningful.

Fort Mill Virtual Academy Updated

Fort Mill Schools will offer a full virtual option for students in grades 5k-12 for the 2020–2021 school year. This option will differ from the remote learning experience that students had in the spring of 2020 during the schools’ closure. The FMVA will provide a more consistent curricular and instructional delivery model. Students will be assigned to a class or classes with dedicated Fort Mill School District teachers and with other students throughout the district. Registration for the Virtual Academy will be open July 10-17.

Please visit the Fort Mill Virtual Academy website for more information or to register.

Clover Schools

The elementary school hybrid is called The Family Model. Elementary students will come to school at their regular time (7:30 – 2:20) five days per week. Students will receive all instruction, meals, and related arts in their classrooms. They will get to go outside for breaks, recess, and PE with their “classroom family” only. Buses will run at half capacity (only 39 elementary students per bus). Route times will have to change to accommodate these smaller loads.