Here's a look at what Charlotte-area school districts are doing for winter weather on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second round of winter weather will hit the Carolinas this weekend, and that means many school closings, virtual days, or delays. Several school districts have already announced their plans for Friday, Jan. 21 ahead of the next wave hitting the Charlotte metro area.
Here is a list of school districts in the WCNC Charlotte viewing area that have announced their plans for Friday:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will go remote for Jan. 21
- York School District 1 will use an eLearning day for Jan. 21
- Chester County Schools will go remote for Jan. 21 with an asynchronous learning day
- Rock Hill Schools will use eLearning on Jan. 21
- Fort Mill School District will go to eLearning on Jan. 21
- Lancaster County Schools will use an eLearning day on Jan. 21
- Caldwell County Schools will use a Remote Learning Day on Jan. 21
- Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a 3-hour delay on Jan. 21
- Hickory Public Schools will use a Remote Learning Day on Jan. 21
- Alexander County Schools will use a virtual learning day on Jan. 21
- Ashe County Schools are on a remote learning day for Jan. 21
- Avery County Schools are closed on Jan. 21
- Burke County Schools will hold virtual classes on Jan. 21
- Cleveland County Schools will be closed with an optional teacher workday on Jan. 21
- Gaston County Schools will hold virtual classes on Jan. 21
- Lincoln County Schools will have a remote learning day for students and an optional workday for staff on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 21
- Union County Public Schools will be closed on Jan. 21
- Mitchell County Schools will hold virtual classes on Jan. 21
- Newton-Conover Schools will hold virtual classes on Jan. 21
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools will have a remote learning day on Jan. 21
- Watauga County Schools will remain on remote learning for Jan. 21
Aside from public school districts, businesses, medical offices, private schools, and more organizations are reporting their closings to WCNC Charlotte. Click here to see the most current list as reported to us.