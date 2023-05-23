New district lines: More than 100 parents expected to speak at Tuesday night's CMS meeting

This comes as CMS introduces its newest superintendent for the district, Crystal Hill, with hopes of helping the district thrive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a public hearing Tuesday on creating new district lines for relief schools.

A new high school is set to open next year and a middle school that is set to be built in south Mecklenburg County would move some students to schools miles away from where they currently are. Parents in the district have already expressed concerns about this plan.

"It's about physical geography nine miles made every longer by too much traffic, too much construction, and not enough drivers," one parent said.

Parents also addressed concerns about how the plans unfairly grouped low-income households into some schools and boosted high-income populations in other schools.

The meeting is set to start Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. CMS is expected to listen to more than 100 parents giving them the opportunity to voice their concerns with many of them highlighting concerns with traffic and unfairly grouped low-income households.

