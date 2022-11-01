Several schools close, go remote amid spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Schools in Stanly County, Alexander County, and Burke County are being affected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High numbers of COVID-19 cases are forcing some local school districts across the Charlotte region to close or move to virtual learning amid the current surge of the omicron variant.

In Stanly County, Albemarle Middle School transitioned to remote learning on Jan. 11 and will remain remote for the rest of the week due to a “significant number of positive COVID-19 cases.” Students are expected to return in person on Jan. 20 after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and professional days scheduled for next week.

Alexander County Schools announced Sugar Loaf Elementary School will move to remote learning starting Jan 12 through Jan. 17. The district said in a Facebook post that the decision was based on 55% of its core instructional staff being absent Tuesday.

Two schools within Burke County Public Schools are closed temporarily. Hallyburton Academy closed on Jan. 7 due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases, isolations, and quarantines, especially among staff. The school has a total of 20 staff and 81 students, and as of Friday at 2:30 p.m., Hallyburton Academy was aware of 19 student and staff positive cases, with another 50 student and staff exposures.

North Liberty School within Burke County Public Schools also made the decision to temporarily close due to more than 50% of staff and students being out due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The school closed on Jan. 11 and will remain closed through at least Jan. 18.

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday night and was faced with decisions on how to mitigate the current spread of COVID-19 in the district.

"There are things that we can do to slow it down,” Don Hemstreet, a Burke County BOE member, said. “I mean, this house is burning folks. If you don't think it is, talk to a nurse. Talk to a teacher."

Burke County Public Schools experienced its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases this school year among students and staff last week with 340. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, another 1,887 students and staff were out on quarantine.

The board of education voted Monday to reinstate masks for at least two weeks based on the NCDHHS guidance for schools that says people exposed at school do not have to quarantine if masks were worn appropriately and consistently by the person with COVID-19 and the person exposed.

"If we have these kids masked and they're exposed, then they don't' have to go home,” Hemstreet said at the board meeting.

The staffing shortages are a problem that schools across the state are facing at a point when record COVID-19 cases are colliding with a high number of teacher resignations.

"It has been continuously stressful,” Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), said. “Many of our educators are either covering classes for their colleagues who are out. We've seen class sizes balloon to large numbers because there is inadequate staffing."

Walker Kelly said the teacher shortage is going to continue to be an ongoing issue.

One that could last longer than the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“This is a long-term problem that requires long-term solutions, and so it is one of the things that school districts are going to have to work at because the educator shortage is not going away,” Walker Kelly said. “We do have a long-term pipeline problem stemming from our colleges all the way up to recruiting and retaining our current educators so it is going to be a work in progress.”

Walker Kelly said it is worrisome to see so many teachers leave the profession and the problem is only being exacerbated by the pandemic.

“It is all coming to a head during this time,” Walker Kelly said. “And so one of the things that we continue to advocate for as an organization is we want to make sure that our state lawmakers and state policymakers are allocating the appropriate resources to not only address the pandemic field shortage but the long-term educator shortage in our state.”