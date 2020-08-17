How school districts are keeping your kids safe on the bus

Kids all across the Charlotte area will have to get used to a "new normal" when riding the school buses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you see the yellow school bus, you know back-to-school is in full swing. But driving forward this new school year, things will be a bit different on the ride to class in response to COVID-19.

Kids all across the Charlotte area will have to get used to a "new normal" when riding the school buses.

School districts in the Carolinas are taking extra steps to make sure drivers and students are safe.

In Union County schools, Gaston County Schools, Rowan County Schools, and Iredell-Statesville Schools face masks are required onboard buses — unless a student has a medical or religious exception.

Districts will also be operating buses at limited capacity so kids can properly social distance. In both Union County and Rowan County, Just 24 students will be allowed on a bus at a time.

All the districts are allowing just one child per seat unless they're family members. This will ensure everyone is at least six-feet apart while riding to school.

Students in most districts will also have symptom checks when they get to school, but not when they hop on the bus.

Keeping the buses clean is the top priority. In Union County, buses will be cleaned in the morning after all students are taken to school and then again in the afternoons.

School officials in Gaston County say drivers will clean buses between routes by wiping down some of the most commonly touched areas like seats and handrails.

In Rowan County, buses will be cleaned between each route in the mornings and afternoons. As for Iredell Statesville schools, school officials say the buses will be deep cleaned every Wednesday and Friday.