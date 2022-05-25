School districts enact safety measures for active shooter situations

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Parents across the country, including in the Charlotte area, are left worrying about sending their children to school.
"It's the uncertainty that makes me angry," one parent in Indian Land said. "Why are we not protecting our children the way we should?"
Another parent, who used to be a teacher, said she feels more must be done.
"I don't know who this 18-year-old was but was he getting help?" she asked. "I mean, that's our question. Was he getting help?"
As many across the nation ask for change, schools are trying to do their part. Except during COVID-19 protocols, classrooms at the Lancaster County School District stay locked.
“The more people we put behind locked doors they don’t have access to, the more likely they are going to be to move on, and that buys us time for law enforcement to get here," Bryan Vaughn, who oversees safety at the Lancaster County School District, said.
Under Vaughn's leadership, schools increased random searches using metal detectors and K9 dogs.
“It’s proven to be really successful," Vaughn said. "About five weeks ago, we were able to detect a firearm in a vehicle through the K9."
Three years ago, the school district also started assessing and working with students who may be at higher risk for violence.
“Say a child makes a comment in a class or makes a comment on social media -- what we will do is we’ll have a team of individuals who will look at that risk," Vaughn said. "And it’ll be made up of maybe the school resource officer, a counselor, an administrator, a nurse.”
Vaughn also said the district is doing more staff training and active shooter drills than ever before but adds it's a fine line between keeping kids safe and intimidating them with too much security.
