School safety is top of mind for dozens of state leaders

The Center for Safer Schools will be holding a summit in Gastonia regarding safety.

State leaders will be looking to tackle everything from violence to suicide, with just days to go before the start of the school year.

They say the goal is for students and teachers to feel safe in the classroom, and they're optimistic these sessions will enhance the learning environment for both students and staff.

The event focuses on supporting children and adolescents in schools, offering a range of sessions covering things like gang awareness, human trafficking, and bullying which was one of the biggest issues highlighted last year.

They say this conference will provide comprehensive training to school personnel to help prevent, prepare, and respond to school safety matters, all while giving parents peace in knowing their children will return home safely.

State leaders say they're hopeful this conference will be an important way to proactively provide hands-on training and opportunities to school leaders and personnel.

The summit will continue until Wednesday with hopes to create a safe and healthy learning environment ahead of the new school year.

