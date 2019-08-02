CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One year after a gunman shot and killed 17 students and staff inside a Florida high school, North Carolina’s Special Committee on School Shootings presented more than 20 recommendations to improve school safety to Governor Roy Cooper.

A school shooting is an unimaginable fear most adults are not faced with. But it happened right here in Charlotte.

Last fall, a 16-year-old was shot and killed at Butler High School before the start of class.

It's why North Carolina lawmakers stepped up and created a committee comprised of everyone from law enforcement to psychiatrists and educators.

They held five meetings and hosted a number of public forums to get input, with the goal of preventing school shootings.

Leading this charge is Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger. He said this committee presented Gov. Cooper with more than 20 recommendations.

The top few include:

Funding a student resource officer in every elementary, middle and high school across the state

Requiring vulnerability assessments of schools to identify ways to make school buildings safer

Developing Gun Violence Protection Orders to provide a legal process to temporarily remove guns from a dangerous individual

CMS announced random security screenings late last month. The district is also training teachers and staff on active survival training.

Sheriff Cloninger said putting these recommendations into practice will depend on lawmakers, school boards, and the public.

For a full list of the recommendations, click here.