Education secretary visiting Charlotte after CDC issues new mask guidance

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Charlotte just days after the CDC issued new guidance on masks in schools for fully vaccinated students and staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be in Charlotte Monday to visit Johnson C. Smith University and Paw Creek Elementary School to learn about summer school initiatives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

During Monday's visit, Cardona and Rep. Alma Adams will participate in a roundtable with Johnson C. Smith students and education leaders. Cardona will discuss the Build Back Better agenda, which includes $45 billion in investments for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Johnson C. Smith.

Cardona and Adams will then head to Paw Creek Elementary to tour the Camp CMS program and learn about instruction programs offered to students with exceptional needs.

Cardona's visit comes just a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for schools that states fully vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks. Last month, North Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow districts to set their own individual mask mandates. Currently, North Carolina requires everyone 5 years and older to wear a mask inside public school buildings.

The COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children ages 12 & older. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), 50% of children older than 12 are fully vaccinated in North Carolina.