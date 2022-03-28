CMS to roll out clear backpacks at 2 schools to help reduce violence

Students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Hopewell High School will take part in a pilot program that requires clear backpacks to help reduce violence in schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at select Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses will be required to wear clear backpacks starting Tuesday.

CMS invested nearly $500 million into clear backpacks in response to rising violence across the district. Superintendent Earnest Winston said in January that the backpacks would become the standard at CMS to help keep weapons off campuses.

Winston also said the CMS safety plan includes body scanners and additional security guards in schools.

Data obtained by WCNC Charlotte revealed that CMS started randomly searching students for weapons at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. But district records show those safety screenings have failed to find any guns.

Monday is a teacher workday for CMS. The first batch of clear backpacks will be distributed Tuesday at the iMeck Academy magnet school in east Charlotte. Hopewell High School was also selected for the clear backpack program.

Winston said the district was in the process of purchasing body scanners that will be implemented in seven schools in the first phase. Those schools include Hopewell, Mallard Creek, Garinger, Harding, North Meck, West Charlotte, and Julius Chambers.

In January 2022, CMS launched the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System allowing middle and high school students to report concerns anonymously when they hear or see something at their school.