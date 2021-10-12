'They know exactly what you're going through' | Students step up halt violence in Charlotte-area schools

Student organizations, police departments, and school districts are working om ways to stem the rise of violence and threats in schools across the Charlotte region.

"It starts with you. It starts with youth."

As school districts, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Gaston County Schools, discuss potential policy changes, WCNC Charlotte spoke to people who are seeking solutions now to make students safer in schools.

Following another week of lockdowns and social media threats at schools throughout the Charlotte region, school administrators, police chiefs, parents and students are grappling with how to stop increased violence.

"It starts with you. It starts with youth." :

"SAVE" stands for "Students Against Violence Everywhere," and it's since merged with Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit formed following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The original SAVE Club started in 1989 after West Charlotte High School football player Alex Orange was shot and killed while trying to stop a fight.

MORE NEWS: UNC Charlotte student tests positive for omicron variant

According to SAVE Promise Club's senior director, Carleen Wray, Orange was one of nearly a dozen students in the late-1980's who were killed in different shootings.

Wray first met with students of the original SAVE Club in 1993 as a member of the Governor’s Crime Commission.

"They were so impressive," Wray recalled. "The students knew that in order to make a difference that they had to get their friends to start looking out for each other."

SAVE Promise Club now has more than 3,500 clubs spread across 49 states.

Hickory Ridge High sophomore Jordyne Lewis is a member of SAVE Promise Club's national youth advisory board.

She was attracted to the organization because she spent years being constantly drilled in class on lockdowns, evacuations and active shooter plans.

"They're trying to help prevent gun violence. They're trying to make schools a safer place," Lewis said. "I was like, I needed to join this club because it's been something that's been sticking with me."

One of Lewis' favorite programs is "Start with Hello," where she and her fellow members introduce themselves to students who may be walking the halls or eating lunch by themselves.

"The aim of the program is just to make people feel more included at school because that's really what school should be," Lewis said.

MORE NEWS: Mecklenburg County Detention Center violating state supervision rules

Wray said another pillar of their organization is "Say Something," which explains the difference between tattling on a classmate versus telling on someone in order to keep fellow students safe.

She described one example that, she said, occurred in a North Carolina school.

"One example is a young man who saw another young man pull a gun out of a locker, and this young man walked over to him," Wray said. "[He] said, 'There's no place for that gun here. Whatever's going on with your life is going to get better.'"

She said the student with the gun got rid of it.