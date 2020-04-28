CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Sharon Gaber has been named the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte pending approval by the Board of Governors, the university announced Tuesday.

Gabor, who is currently the president of The University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, is replacing Philip Dubois, who is scheduled to retire in June.

Gaber became the first female president at UToledo following six years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas. She will become the second woman to lead UNCC.

"While we are experiencing unprecedented times in our nation, I am prepared to work with the faculty, staff, students, alumni and local leaders to navigate our new realities," Gaber said. "I believe in the importance of the institution’s mission as North Carolina’s urban research university, and the critical role UNC Charlotte plays in the largest city in the state."

Under Gaber’s leadership, UToledo’s student retention and graduation rates rose to all-time highs, and the school achieved its strategic plan target graduation rate three years ahead of schedule, moving nearly nine percentage points from 2017 to 2019.

“Sharon Gaber’s impressive career at each level of education made her stand out as the ideal candidate to lead UNC Charlotte into its next phase of success,” said University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper. “Her many past achievements and future goals will benefit both the UNC System and UNC Charlotte."

Gaber was selected by Roper for approval by the Board of Governors.

"Our board was highly impressed with Dr. Gaber from the outset. She has proven herself time and time again to be up for any challenge that she has been presented with," said Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey.

She also served as interim provost at Auburn and as a faculty member and administrator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Occidental College, a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, and her doctoral degree from Cornell University.

Dubois, who lead the university community through last year's deadly shooting on April 30, who will retire on June 30 after 15 years of distinguished service.

