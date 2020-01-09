Since reopening, 3K N.C. college students got coronavirus

Roughly four in five cases across the state have come from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University.

RALEIGH, N.C. — At least 3,000 college students across North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened in early August.

Roughly four in five cases across the state have come from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University.

The spike in coronavirus cases prompted the three campuses to halt undergraduate in-person classes and move students out of their dorms as classes go fully online.