Snapchat bomb threat at Ardrey Kell High School being investigated

In a Monday morning message to parents, the school principal also dispelled rumors about a gun and cocaine found on campus Friday.

"We’re aware of the threat and began investigating last night," a CMPD spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte Monday in a released statement. "The investigation remains active, and we’re actively working with CMS on the matter."

School officials are also investigating the threat.

"I wanted to let everyone know that CMS police and I are aware of the Snapchat post that is circulating the internet," Ardrey Kell High School Principal Jamie Brook said in a message shared to parents Monday. "Please know that we take this very seriously. We will work together tomorrow along with IT to investigate this fully, ensure everyone's safety and communicate ﬁndings with you."

In his Monday message, Brook also acknowledged another rumor circulating among the school community.

"Additionally, I can conﬁrm for you that the rumors of a gun and cocaine and students in handcuﬀs Friday is completely false," she said.

CMPD encouraged anyone with information about the social media threat d to call 911 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Earlier this month, 6 students at Hopewell High School in Huntersville were arrested following a fight that led to the confiscation of two guns.

The incident was one of several incidents since August where guns were found at Charlotte metro schools:

The district has also been receiving recent criticism for its handling of alleged sexual assaults on campus.

