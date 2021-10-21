Parent-organized protest cancels classes at Matthews charter school

Socrates Academy will move all students to remote learning Friday as a response to a planned protest outside the school Friday.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Socrates Academy, a public charter school in Matthews, will have remote instruction for students Friday, Oct. 22, due to a planned protest.

The school said the protest was organized by parents, but some teachers are expected to participate now that in-person classes have been canceled on Friday. Socrates Academy's website says the protest will happen Friday morning on the sidewalk outside of the school.

"While our SA community may plan to keep this protest peaceful, we cannot ensure that those coming from the public will also be peaceful," the school's website says. "In addition, any protest during school hours will inevitably impact the school operations, including drop off and the actual instruction."

Socrates Academy administrators said the safety of students and staff members is the school's top priority and the reason behind canceling classes. The school's middle school dance, scheduled for Friday evening, will go on as planned.

Last month, the school announced that it would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Friday is the deadline for employees to provide notice that they won't be in compliance with the mandate.

