Some CMS metrics move into the 'red zone', indicating significant spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools officials are beginning to see the impacts of the rise in coronavirus cases in the community inside of the school buildings.

Every week, the district puts out new data from the previous week and reviews it publicly. Monday, some of the key metrics move into the red zone, indicating significant spread.

After 2 weeks of some in-person learning, 54 schools have active cases. That's out of 176 in the entire district and 94 elementary schools.

District officials said it doesn't seem like the virus is spreading inside of the school buildings itself.

It's been 2 weeks since kindergarten through 5th graders have been back in CMS classrooms part-time, and with more interaction comes more coronavirus cases.

“We have 54 schools that recorded cases in the last 14 days," said Kathy Elling, the Chief School Performance Officer for CMS. "That moves that metric into the red zone. So, our number is 1 positive or more in the schools represented here."

In all, 18 students, out of the 41,688 going for in-person classes 2 days a week, tested positive in the last 14 days. In that same time period, 30 staff members out of 19,106 working, have contracted the virus.

“If cases start to connect as a result of a school situation, that would indicate that the virus is spreading within the school. All of our cases right now are not related which leads us to the second row, which shows we have no clusters,” said Elling.

School leaders said they are reading to welcome back the next group of students. All middle schoolers were set to return next Monday, but a bus driver shortage pushed the district to delay that. Now, only those who go to a K-8 school will return on Nov. 30, right after Thanksgiving break. A calendar change that's concerning some teachers.

“We’re going to have families that just really want to be together for the holidays and they're going to go do that. We are. And to come right back into buildings with people who have been traveling is very unsafe,” said Jen Bourne, a CMS middle school teacher.

