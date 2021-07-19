South Carolina approving virtual learning programs

The state board of education says all 33 districts that submitted plans will be recommended for approval.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina State Board of Education will review districts' virtual learning plans for the upcoming school year on Monday.

In our area that includes virtual options for students in Lancaster County Schools and York County Districts one and two.

Schools are not required to offer virtual learning options.

