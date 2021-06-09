What South Carolina schools could look like this fall

Districts in South Carolina have until June 24 to submit their finalized back-to-school plans to the state.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina teachers and students are getting their first idea of what classrooms will look like this fall as things get closer to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

All districts in South Carolina have until June 24 to submit an outline on how they plan to safely bring teachers and students back into the classroom. And while some things will look the same as this past year, administrators say they're trying to get back to normal as quickly — and safely — as possible.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone stay six feet apart when possible. Contact tracing will still be required for any positive COVID-19 cases, as well as quarantine and isolation protocols.

Rock Hill leaders say they'll continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics to students and teachers, while Fort Mill's proposed plan involves taking down desk shields for all grade levels.

These proposals will not become official until the districts submit their finalized plans to the state board of education on June 24.

