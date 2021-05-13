SC Governor responds to backlash after order allowing mask choice in schools

Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order late Tuesday afternoon sparked what state education leaders called “hysteria” among districts working to respond.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster spoke about his late Tuesday afternoon decision to allow parent choice on masks in schools, and the reaction from the S.C. Dept. of Education (SCDE) and local school districts.

The governor said he felt “it was time” for schools to offer parents a choice on masks, and believes districts did have enough time to respond.

“I think the schools are very well organized with their information dissemination and communication,” Governor McMaster said, “and I am concerned about the chaos at the home of the parents and am satisfied and happy with the relief that this has brought to the parents.”

Following the governor’s order, the SCDE sent a message to district superintendents questioning the legality of it.

When News19 asked Thursday what authority he had to make the decision, the governor simply said, “the law allows it.”

Rather than debate it, the SCDE decided to go ahead and rescind the face covering policy in schools and asked districts to seek legal counsel on what protections they may have should someone try to sue.

Just weeks ago, the governor signed a bill into law that seeks to protect schools from legal action if they follow public health guidance.

When asked if the current decision to allow mask choice undermines the law, he said no.

“The CDC and DHEC recommendations and guidelines are that and there’s flexibility in them and this is a part of that flexibility,” Governor McMaster.