South Carolina ranks sixth highest, North Carolina is 39th for best early education systems in the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth on the list of states with the best early education systems, according to a report published by WalletHub. The state also has one of the highest shares of school districts that offer a state pre-K program in the nation.

South Carolina follows behind the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Maryland, Nebraska, and the top-ranked state, Arkansas. The 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared based on total scores calculated using three key dimensions: access, quality, and resources and economic support.

Each of those dimensions was then individually graded on a 100-point scale. Scores that total closer to 100 represent a higher quality of early education.

South Carolina had a total score of 65.40. North Carolina ranked 39th with a score of 42.99. Arkansas took the top spot with a 76.10.

The report contained results from other studies, such as ranking states based on the income needed to be eligible for state pre-K services. North Carolina tied for the highest in this study, alongside Michigan, Maryland, and Connecticut.

