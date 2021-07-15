'Back to normal' | How South Carolina school districts are preparing for the new school year

In Rock Hill, social distancing will happen only when feasible.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Back to school brings back some normalcy for students in South Carolina.

The first day of school is just one month away, and school districts from Fort Mill to Lancaster and Clover to Rock Hill are releasing their plans for the academic year.

"School is going to look more like it traditionally looks," said Joe Burke, Chief Communication Officer for Fort Mill School District.

For now, many of the protocols put in place for COVID-19 are going away.

"This is based on what we know right now and we fully expect that will change as we get closer to school," Burke said.

Plexiglass is coming down, masks are coming off.

"Right now that’s what our plans are, to get back to normal this year," Bryan Vaughn, director of the Safety & Transportation Department for the Lancaster County School District, said.

In Fort Mill, the cafeteria is back on the menu for lunch.

In Rock Hill, social distancing will happen only when feasible.

In Clover, parents and visitors will be allowed back in the school, field trips are happening again, and you can expect more gatherings in groups everywhere.

"There’s gonna be some lightening of restrictions when it comes to events and crowd sizes," Burke said.

In Fort Mill, one change is here to stay: fewer kids are eligible to ride the bus at seven of the district’s schools. Fort Mill is now aligning its no-transportation zones with the state requirements. Now, students who live within a mile and a half of the school and have a safe walking option will no longer have bus transportation.

Between bus driver shortages made worse by COVID-19, and growth in Fort Mill, those extra bus stops took too much time and too many resources.

So the district did what the pandemic taught many to do best -- adapt.

'There’s still gonna be some changes, there’s gonna be some new things that are put in place, there may be some things we put in place long term that we discovered during COVID worked better in a different way," Vaughn said.

Students can expect a crowd on school buses again, as buses now have the ability to operate at 100% capacity. With more kids on board, that means fewer routes to run -- so expect school start and finish times to shift again.