South Carolina governor to announce plans for reopening schools Wednesday

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to choose between three options, ranging from all in-person classes to full remote learning and a hybrid of both.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to make his recommendation for reopening schools this fall, one day after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made his decision on how schools in the Tar Heel State can proceed with reopening this fall.

Cooper announced that students would be able to return to the classroom this year but it's going to look a lot different. Schools will be required to provide masks, implement social distancing measures and have remote learning for families who aren't comfortable sending their children back to school for in-person learning.

Similar to North Carolina, the Palmetto State is looking at three options for reopening schools, with remote learning, in-person classes and a mix of both on the table. McMaster is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple districts in the Charlotte area have begun forming their plans but until McMaster makes a choice, they can only do so much. Not to mention the challenge of finding child care for working parents if a mix of remote learning and in-person classes is laid out for schools.

"Our plan is to have the schools open," McMaster said last week.

He has maintained that it's important for schools to reopen with in-person learning, despite South Carolina's spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the AccelerateED task force guidelines, the 39 counties that have highest spread levels of coronavirus should remain fully virtual. Counties with medium spread levels are recommended to follow the hybrid plan of some in-person classes and some remote learning. McMaster said it's vital for students to return to the classroom for their sake, as well as for parents and teachers.