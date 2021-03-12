SC State eyes offering in-state tuition to 'legacies', some in North Carolina, Georgia

If approved, students would have to come out of high school with at least a 3.0 GPA. But if they did, they would potentially see $10,000 savings in tuition costs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A major South Carolina university has made tentative plans to grow the pool of students who qualify for in-state tuition - including some who aren't actually in the state.

South Carolina State announced on Thursday night that its Board of Trustees had held a preliminary vote to open the offer of in-state tuition to "qualifying students" from North Carolina and Georgia.

“Georgia and North Carolina both rank at least 10 places ahead of South Carolina in educational rankings, and both of those states double our population,” S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers said in a statement released by the university.

The announcement added that he said the same to the board of trustees in Thursday's meeting.

The discount would also apply to "legacy" students who have at least one parent or grandparent who graduated from South Carolina State - regardless of where they live now.

The university said the move would allow for a larger pool of students to pull from. In both cases, students would need at least a 3.0 high school grade point average to qualify.

Currently, South Carolina State reports its in-state tuition rate as $11,060 per year. The out-of-state rate, however, is nearly double that at $21,750. The university said that it currently only has about 30 students from Georgia and 10 from North Carolina this semester.

While the board unanimously approved the concept presented by Interim President Conyers, the decision is not yet final. Conyers has been given until January to develop specific policies for the change. He will then return to the board in January for approval.

However, according to data provided by South Carolina State in support of the move, it would actually be in line with another well-known university in the region - the University of South Carolina.

Citing The State Newspaper, South Carolina State pointed to statistics showing growth in USC's out-of-state student population which, in 2016, was estimated at roughly 10,000 strong. Of them, it said 37% were charged the in-state tuition rate.

It goes on to say that the move at USC had helped counter funding cuts while increasing other metrics such as test scores, graduation rates, and national rankings.