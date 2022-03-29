McMaster on raising minimum teacher pay in SC: 'We want to have the best teachers we can get'

The South Carolina House recently passed a proposal from Gov. Henry McMaster that would raise minimum pay for teachers to $40,000 a year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers in South Carolina could soon see a pay bump, as lawmakers consider a bill that would raise the state's minimum pay for educators.

The South Carolina House passed a budget proviso originally proposed by Gov. Henry McMaster that will increase the state's minimum teacher pay to $40,000 a year. Some state senators are reworking the bill so local districts won't have to foot the bill. The Senate would need to pass the proposal for the pay raise to take effect.

McMaster laid out his proposal for increasing teacher pay, saying the state wants to allocate more money for teachers.

"We want to be able to pay more," McMaster said. "We want to have the best teachers we can get."

McMaster said the proviso will also streamline school funding compared to the current model. If it passes, the majority of the money would come from one line in the budget moving forward.

McMaster said districts that already pay more than $40,000 wouldn't be required to give raises, but any teacher below that mark would receive an increase. Districts will be allowed to use the funding they receive under the new budget to pay teachers.

He said the average school district will receive 5.6% more money, with no districts getting less money than last year.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts