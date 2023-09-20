South Carolina students show improvement in English but continue to struggle with math, state data shows

South Carolina students showed marked improvement in English language arts compared to pre-pandemic levels but a "significant" number of students are failing math.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students showed improvement in English language arts but continued to struggle with math during the 2022-23 school year, data from the Department of Education shows.

The South Carolina Department of Education released statewide public school results for the Career Readiness and End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) this week.

The End-of-Course Examination Program provides tests in high school core courses and for courses taken in middle school for high school credit. The EOCEP tests the following subject areas: Algebra 1; English 2; US History and the Constitution; and Biology 1.

The South Carolina Career Ready Test is a career readiness test administered to all 11th grade students to measure the most common skills that employers define as foundational for career readiness.

End-of-Course Examination Program

The EOCEP provides tests in high school core courses and for courses taken in middle school for high school credit. Additionally, EOCEP scores account for 20% in the calculation of students' final grades in gateway courses.

The mean score for Algebra 1 increased from 68.12 to 69.12, surpassing the pre-pandemic mean score of 68.34 in 2019. English 2 scores increased to 77.65 from 76.52 in 2022. Biology 1 and U.S. history means scores also increased from 2022 but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels.

EOCEP data by subject showed mixed results. While the number of students scoring F decreased in all subjects but English 2, the percentage of F scores remains significant in Algebra 1 (31.55%), Biology 1 (40.81%), and U.S. History (39.14%). Nearly 16% of students taking the English 2 EOCEP exam scored F.

South Carolina Career Ready Test

Students are assessed in four key areas: soft skills, math, reading, and data. This is the first year that this particular career readiness assessment has been given, so there is no exact comparative data to results of previous years. South Carolina shifted from the certificate level descriptors provided by assessment vendors to a more definitive statement of job readiness based on U.S. Department of Labor O*NET Job Zones.

Career ready credentials are issued for students who have earned an achievement level 2-5. The levels are defined as follows:

Achievement Level 5 - Learner has foundational skills to pursue 100% of O*NET Job Zones

Achievement Level 4 - Learner has foundational skills to pursue 83% of O*NET Job Zones

Achievement Level 3 - Learner has foundational skills to pursue 59% of O*NET Job Zones

Achievement Level 2 - Learner has foundational skills to pursue 35% of O*NET Job Zones

WLTX contributed to this report.