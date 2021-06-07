South Carolina college offering 50% tuition discount for 2021 fall semester

Clinton College said it wants to offer support for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Support is on the way for students at one HBCU in South Carolina.

Clinton College, located in Rock Hill, announced on social media that it'll offer a 50% tuition discount for the fall 2021 semester.

"As the pandemic lingers, Clinton College wants to provide support and relief for students to return to learning. In addition to the tuition discount, the Microsoft Surface Go program will continue for the third straight year - every full-time student will receive a Surface Go for coursework," the college posted on social media.

The school also recently announced learning plans for the fall semester, according to a letter posted to the Clinton College website.

Some of the changes include in-person classes being limited to students who live in the residential halls.

• Students in the residential halls will learn on a hybrid model, attending classes both in-person and virtually through Brightspace. These students must be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in August.

• Commuter students will continue virtual learning through Brightspace

