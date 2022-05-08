South Carolina's tax-free holiday is this weekend

We've compiled a list of what is - and isn't - covered under the special tax-free weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is once again holding its annual tax-free weekend - but this time amid rising inflation nationwide.

The weekend tax break, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, comes just in time for parents, students and teachers looking to stock up on various items for the upcoming school year.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers can buy eligible items online and in South Carolina stores without having to pay the 6% sales tax typically associated with them.

The trick for some, however, might be figuring out exactly what is covered under the special 72-hour tax holiday. So we've compiled a list of things that are - and aren't - included.

Eligible tax-free items

Art supplies for school

Athletic uniforms

Backpacks

Bedding

Blankets

Coats and jackets

Clothing

Computers

Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer

Diapers

Earbuds and headphones

Flash drives

Gloves and mittens

Musical instruments for school

Pillows

Printers and printer supplies

Purses and handbags

School supplies

Shoes and footwear

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear towels

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Bath mats and rugs

Bed skirts and dust ruffles

Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters

Blankets and throws

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillow cases and shams

Pillows (all types)

Sheets and sheet sets

Shower curtains and liners

Towels (all types and sizes) Washcloths

Art supplies

Binders and folders

Books

Bookbags

Calculators

Daily planners or organizers

Glue, tape, staplers, staples

Highlighters and markers

Lunch boxes

Musical instruments

Notebooks and paper

Pencils, sharpeners, erasers

Pens

Scissors

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Accessories

Belts and suspenders

Hair accessories

Hats and caps

Purses and handbags

Neckties and bow ties

Activewear

Exercise clothing

Athletic uniforms

Leotards and tights

Hunting and ski clothing

Swimwear Everyday

Dresses and skirts

Leggings

Pants, jeans, and shorts

Shirts and blouses

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Suits and blazers

Sweaters and sweatshirts

Footwear

All shoes including: cleats, dance shoes, rain boots, orthopedic shoes, skates, slippers

Outerwear

Coats (all types)

Earmuffs

Gloves and mittens

Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)

Scarves

Vests

Specialty Aprons

Bibs

Bridal gowns and veils

Costumes

Diapers

Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)

Graduation caps and gowns

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Computers

Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer

Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)

Printers

Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

Excluded from tax-free holiday