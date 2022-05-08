South Carolina's tax-free holiday is this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is once again holding its annual tax-free weekend - but this time amid rising inflation nationwide.
The weekend tax break, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, comes just in time for parents, students and teachers looking to stock up on various items for the upcoming school year.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers can buy eligible items online and in South Carolina stores without having to pay the 6% sales tax typically associated with them.
The trick for some, however, might be figuring out exactly what is covered under the special 72-hour tax holiday. So we've compiled a list of things that are - and aren't - included.
Eligible tax-free items
- Art supplies for school
- Athletic uniforms
- Backpacks
- Bedding
- Blankets
- Coats and jackets
- Clothing
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer
- Diapers
- Earbuds and headphones
- Flash drives
- Gloves and mittens
- Musical instruments for school
- Pillows
- Printers and printer supplies
- Purses and handbags
- School supplies
- Shoes and footwear
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear towels
- Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)
Excluded from tax-free holiday
- Briefcases, change purses, and wallets
- Cameras
- Cleaning supplies
- Computers used in a business
- Cosmetics
- e-Readers
- Furniture
- Glasses, sunglasses, and contacts
- Jewelry
- Mattresses and box springs
- Office supplies
- Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)
- Video game consoles.
