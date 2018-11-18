UNION COUNTY, N.C. — South Piedmont Community College broke ground on a new classroom building.

According to school officials, the new building will have improved technology to enhance teaching and learning. The additional space is expected to reduce scheduling conflicts.

School officials say the 75-thousand square foot building will be the new central point of the campus. The building will have improved technology with additional classrooms, science labs and even a cafe.

This year, the college updated the HVAC systems in two buildings on the Polkton campus, spending approximately $800,000. Next, the college plans to paint the interior of the Martin Technology Classroom Complex and renovate stairwells in an administrative building.

"Today we have this beautiful building that has really been a dream for us at the college," SPCC President Maria Pharr said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Officials say the building will be finished in 15 to 18 months.

