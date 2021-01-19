Union County school temporarily moving to remote learning after 4 students test positive for COVID-19

Union County Public Schools leaders said as a result of the positive COVID-19 tests, several students and staff may have been exposed to coronavirus.

STALLINGS, N.C. — Stallings Elementary School will move to remote learning under Plan C for two weeks after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed for all students and staff from Jan. 20 through Feb. 2, under the advice of Union County Public Health. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely.

The school will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

"Because the health and safety of our students and staff are extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts," district leaders said in a statement.

For privacy concerns, the students who tested positive will not be identified. If a student had direct contact with someone involved, parents will be contacted by a school nurse or Union County Public Health.