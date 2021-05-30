Stanly County Assistant Superintendent suspended, pending investigation

As a result of her suspension, the board chair stated there will be an emergency board meeting tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at the central office.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Assistant Superintendent of Stanly County Schools Vicki Calvert has been suspended with pay due to a personnel matter, a member of the Stanly County School Board told WCNC.

As a result of her suspension, there will be an emergency board meeting Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the central office.

In a statement Board Chair, Jeff Chance stated:

Ms. Calvert has been suspended with pay pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Stanly County Schools administration and Board of Education can not comment further on this matter. I can confirm the board will be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow at 8:30 am at the Central Office.

Calvert is listed as Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services, according to Stanly County Schools' website.

