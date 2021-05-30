x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Education

Stanly County Assistant Superintendent suspended, pending investigation

As a result of her suspension, the board chair stated there will be an emergency board meeting tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at the central office.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Assistant Superintendent of Stanly County Schools Vicki Calvert has been suspended with pay due to a personnel matter, a member of the Stanly County School Board told WCNC. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

As a result of her suspension, there will be an emergency board meeting Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the central office. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

In a statement Board Chair, Jeff Chance stated: 

Ms. Calvert has been suspended with pay pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Stanly County Schools administration and Board of Education can not comment further on this matter. I can confirm the board will be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow at 8:30 am at the Central Office. 

Calvert is listed as Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services, according to Stanly County Schools' website

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles