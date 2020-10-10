Stanly County Schools move to fully remote learning for 2 weeks

Stanly County schools will move to virtual learning for a two week period starting Wednesday, October 14, until November 2

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County Schools announced they will switch to fully remote learning following the death of a third grade Stanly County teacher who died from COVID-19.

The district said the decision was made due to an increase in community spread of COVID-19 throughout the school system. Stanly County schools will move to virtual learning for a two week period starting Wednesday, October 14, until November 2, with teachers returning October 30.

This comes after a third-grade student at Norwood Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and Julie Davis, a teacher at the school died after a quick battle with the virus, according to school officials.