State will use reserves for promised $1,000 teacher bonus after budget funds fall short

The budget allocates $100 million of the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds for the bonuses.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will have to use a reserve fund to cover all of the $1,000 bonuses for teachers included in the new state budget.

DPI, in a memo to schools, estimates the federal COVID-19 stimulus funding that’s been set aside for the bonuses will only cover about 80% of the potentially 100,000 teachers who likely qualify for the bonuses.

In that memo, sent last week, department officials initially told schools they didn’t know how the shortfall would be resolved.

A department spokesman told WRAL News on Monday that a “reserve fund has been held to provide additional funds.”

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts