Student found with gun at Chesterfield County school

CHERAW, S.C. — A student was found with a gun on school grounds at Long Middle School in Cheraw, according to the Chesterfield County School District.

The student, who has not been publicly named, was arrested and taken into custody.

“The safety and welfare of everyone on our campuses is of our utmost concern,” Chan Anderson, Superintendent of Schools said. “Chesterfield County School District will continue to work to make our schools as secure and safe as possible.”

School district officials have not provided any further information on the incident.

"We are confident that the issue has been resolved and there is no additional threat to the school, teachers, or students" Sheriff Cambo Streater said.

