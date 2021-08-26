'We have to see the whole child' | Educators work to close learning gaps

With students back in school for in-person classes, teachers have started looking at how much learning recovery needs to happen.

MINT HILL, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of children in the Charlotte area have gone back into classrooms over the last few days. While the focus has been on safety, there is also the task of assessing how much learning recovery needs to take place.

“There are some kids that have some gaps and some struggles from last year,” said Steve Drye, the principal at Mint Hill Middle School.

Teachers at the school have changed their classroom schedules this year to include more time for small group work and added opportunities to look at areas where students still struggle

“There’s no way you can go back and teach last year’s curriculum before you teach this year’s curriculum,” Drye said. “What we’re looking at is teaching the current year’s curriculum, but also making sure we diagnose and assess students.”

Based on the data the teachers collect, there will be time built in every day for interventions.

The areas of need vary greatly from child to child; some children thrived in the remote learning environment, but others have come into this school year unprepared to access the new grade-level curriculum.

Earlier this year, state education leaders estimated there would be more children that would have to repeat a grade level than at any point in the last 100 years.

As of now, data is not available about how many children are being retained, according to a spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Child development experts say parents and school leaders shouldn't focus too much on learning loss. Rather, they should also focus on the ways students were able to persevere.

“We have to see the whole child,” said Devonya Govan-Hunt, the president of the Black Child Development Institute in Charlotte. “Look at a child through a strength-based lens. They never stopped learning because there were lessons learned.”

Govan-Hunt challenged teachers and parents to identify students’ areas of strength rather than weak points to help boost confidence.

“We can remind them that you are here, I care about you, I see you, I hear about you and we’re going to work together to get you to where you need to be,” Govan-Hunt said.

At Mint Hill Middle School, that work began on the first day. The first 45 minutes of every day is focused on the social and emotional development of each student. The children also participate in team and relationship-building lessons.

Govan-Hunt said the growth in those areas is harder to measure than the things that are shown on tests and assessments, but she believes it reveals itself over time.

“If we set our expectations high and we go in with this intention, our children will perform every single time, and so the proof always spills out in the test score at the end," she said.