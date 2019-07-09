GASTONIA, N.C. — Dozens of children are okay after Gastonia Police said a Pleasant Ridge Elementary School student sprayed pepper spray on a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Gaston County EMS said around 50 children were on Bus #416 when the incident occurred, and paramedics said no students needed medical treatment.

In a 911 call, the bus driver told a dispatcher she and some of the kids were having trouble breathing.

"I have a kid on the bus that sprayed pepper spray! Whoo!" the driver said. "And it took all of us away!"

In an e-mail, Gaston County Schools spokesman Todd Hagans said, "I am aware of an incident involving a student who apparently sprayed pepper spray. I don't think it was sprayed at anyone, and no one was injured."

Gastonia Police took down an incident report, which was heavily redacted since juveniles were involved.

Officers listed the case as "closed and cleared."

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

'The joy on that young man's face was priceless' | UT fan bullied for homemade shirt gets Big Orange delivery

We've improved our over-the-air signal! Here's how to rescan your TV to keep watching WCNC Charlotte

Hand washing issues land popular Pho kitchen on restaurant report card