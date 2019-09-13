LANCASTER, S.C. — Three high school students could face criminal charges after Lancaster High School administrators said two of the students had sex in a school bathroom while a third student filmed and shared it on social media.

It happened several days ago after school dismissed for the afternoon.

Administrators said two students walked up to a second-floor bathroom to have sex.while a third student filmed the encounter.

Administrators recommended all three students, who are minors, be expelled.

The school district couldn't confirm which social media platform was used or how many people viewed the video.

The police department's criminal investigation remains ongoing.

