More than 100 students baptized without permission at Christian school

Three students, however, turned into more than 100 middle and high school students.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A baptism is normally a family affair – but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school said the event happened at school without them or their permission.

WRAL News spoke with Northwood Temple Academy headmaster Renee McLamb to ask how it happened.

Last week was Spiritual Awareness Week at the Northwood Temple Academy, which is a private Christian school connected with Northwood temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville.

Students gathered in the chapel for praise and to watch three students who had permission from their parents get baptized.

WCNC PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.