Students, educators face more tech glitches in remote learning on third day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students and teachers faced more technology challenges on the third day of the school year for many districts across North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) posted on social media saying, “NCDPI is aware that users are experiencing issues when accessing NCEdCloud. The vendor is investigating this as an urgent issue…”

Union County Public Schools (UCPS) posted on Facebook that the problem was affecting users within the district.

According to UCPS, “The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is experiencing technical issues with the NC EDCloud portal and many students are not able to log on at this time.

The UCPS Technology Services team is in communication with the state to get this issue resolved immediately. We understand your concerns as this portal is the gateway to virtual classes.”

NCDPI updated around noon Wednesday that the issue was resolved. The post said, “We have worked through the issues that caused the degradation in service this morning, and the NCEdCloud Portal is now fully functional and able to service all NC users without issue.”

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a statement, “It’s bad enough that so many students don’t have the option to attend school in-person, but malfunctions of the tool that so many schools use to access remote learning are simply unacceptable. These are challenging times, and everyone is trying to extend more grace. That’s what Identity Automation, the vendor, got on Monday, the first time their remote learning tool went down. Parents, educators, and students are all doing the best that we can and deserve technology that works. While we are limited in terms of what we can do immediately, rest assured that DPI will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT in the days ahead.”

Governor Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday that these kinds of technical glitches in remote learning are “unacceptable.”