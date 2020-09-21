Elementary students in NC could soon head back to the classroom full-time

On Monday, Gaston and Cabarrus County School leaders will discuss the possibility of re-opening schools to full in-person learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is giving school districts the option to welcome back Elementary School students. Students would be able to return to the classroom five days a week, starting on October 5th.

On Monday, Gaston and Cabarrus County School leaders will discuss the possibility of re-opening schools to full in-person learning.

"We believe that these options are important for districts to be able to consider in their particular areas because their situations may be unique," Governor Roy Cooper said.

However, in-person learning does come with some safety requirements.

Getting kids safely back in the classroom has been a top priority. Starting October 5, districts can implement Plan A for their elementary schools if they choose. We can take this step because most people are wearing masks and taking precautions seriously.https://t.co/nryp7fPv1t pic.twitter.com/cZs5DGfUZ4 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 17, 2020

"Students, teachers, and staff are required to wear a face covering, this is a science and research-based decision, not an opinion," Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Under Governor Cooper's plan, all students and teachers will have to follow social distancing and health screenings, but there is no limit on the number of students in a classroom.

State health officials say young kids are less likely to get the virus and spread it. They also stressed there are more benefits to sending students back to the classroom fulltime.

State officials also emphasize the importance of giving families the option to enroll in a virtual academy. North Carolina's Gov. Cooper offered some advice.

"The more people wear masks and act responsibly the more we slow the spread of the virus and the more we can get children safely into our schools," Cooper said.

Right now, Gaston and Cabarrus School leaders have not said if they will make changes to the current plans.