Thousands of South Carolina students head back to school amid nationwide teacher shortage

Students returned to school amid a nationwide teacher shortage, with districts offering bonuses and other incentives to attract and retain.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolina students headed back to school on Monday amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

The school year kicked off in Rock Hill, Lancaster, and Fort Mill.

In Fort Mill, the district has 14 open teaching positions on its site, mainly at the high school level. The district has used incentives to recruit and retain its teaching staff. This year it awarded a $3,300 bonus for all current teachers and has guaranteed them 30 minutes of uninterrupted lunchtime.

Rock Hill Schools has about 30 open positions on its site.

Positions listed on the district's website could be in the works to get filled, but will not be taken down until the hire is confirmed.

Starting the school year with multiple teacher vacancies is not unique to these districts.

The teacher shortage is a nationwide problem, and South Carolina is no exception. The state, according to the National Education Association, has one of the lowest beginning teacher pay rates in the country, which makes it challenging to attract and retain qualified teachers.

While pay is mainly controlled by the state, the culture of a district is controlled locally.

Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Tommy Schmolze said a positive culture is key to keeping staff.

"We're going to treat you like a human," Schmolze said. "You're not just a number to us. OK, what we're looking for is do you have a heart for kids?"

Schmolze said the teacher openings they have are anticipated, but not enough to disrupt learning.

"Special Ed, especially, those are tough positions to find," Schmolze said. "So shameless plug, if there's anyone out there listening, we'd love to have you join our family."

One location welcoming all educators with open arms is Northwestern High School. Its leader is Michael Abraham.

"I believe in education," Abraham, Northwester High School's new principal, said. "If you don't connect with the kids, and they don't feel valued, they're not going to learn."

Abraham said he's focused on building relationships with students and creating a culture of respect.

"When it comes down to setting the standard high and making sure we are a school of excellence, we cannot do that without connection, relationships, without pouring love into our students," Abraham said.

He spent the day asking students who they were, what their goals were, and how they planned to connect to their surroundings.

"When you walk around this campus and listen to conversations, you're going to say this is a resilient school," Abraham said. "This is a school that is going to bond together, and you're going to see student leaders."

A part of building connections will be enforcing a district-wide ban on personal cell phone use in Rock Hill Schools.

"What we want is when you're here, you're here to learn -- after school, you can do the social stuff, we want you to engage," Schmolze said.

Schmolze said he has received some pushback.

"The majority of parents are supporting us," Schmolze said. "Because they see even at home the distraction that causes. And so with their support, I think it's going to be OK. Students, it's going to take a while to get used to."

Looking around the campus Monday, most students were talking to each other, making friends, sharing jokes — all without cellphones out.

That is the picture Abraham has of the campus and its students.

"The key is to gather," Abraham said. "I can't do this as principal. Teachers can't do it alone. We need the entire community to pour in."