USNews.com recently released a report ranking the "Top 10" high schools in North Carolina.

The study looked at 582 high schools in 159 school districts across the state.

Schools were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals based on their graduation rates and college readiness. The leading school was The Early College at Guilford, which scored 100 percent in both categories.

The top 10 featured schools from Raleigh, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Asheville, and Huntersville. The highest-ranked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high school was Ardrey Kell, which was No. 15 in the state.

1. The Early College at Guilford (Greensboro)

2. Raleigh Charter High School (Raleigh)

3. Woods Charter (Chapel Hill)

4. Phillip J. Weaver Ed Center (Greensboro)

5. Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (Mooresboro)

6. East Chapel Hill High School

7. Lake Norman Charter School (Huntersville)

8. STEM Early College at NC A&T (Greensboro)

9. Chapel Hill High

10. School of Inquiry and Life Sciences (Asheville)

Notable Charlotte-area schools outside the top 10:

14. Marvin Ridge High School

15. Ardrey Kell High School

16. Providence High School

17. Community School of Davidson

18. Weddington High School

21. South Mecklenburg High School

