'Summer Slide' compounded by COVID-19 pandemic, education experts warn

Small adjustments now could help children recover a bit of what they’ve lost and acclimate to the new school routine before the first day of school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising 6th graders will likely be reading and doing math on the level of 5th graders when they return to the classroom, education experts warn, as the annual “summer slide” is expected to be one of the worst educators have ever faced.

Each year, students typically lose anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months of knowledge during the months they spend outside of school. The phenomenon is known as “summer slide.”

But now, experts are worried about the “COVID slide” and its impact on children.

“They’ve kind of lost that mindset of learning,” said Joshua Chernikoff, Founder and CEO of Flex One, an online tutoring company that caters to school-aged children. “The studies are showing these kids are going to lose at least 30% when it comes to reading and 50% when it comes to math.”

Chernikoff blames that regression on the typical summer gap, and also on the three months when students were abruptly uprooted from their classrooms.

Many districts were not prepared for the last-minute switch to virtual learning, and many students were not equipped. The result, for many students, is weeks of lost education.

Chernikoff is hoping his tutors will help bridge that gap, and mitigate some of the loss.

“Imagine that you haven’t been to a gym in six months and you go back,” Chernikoff said. “You’ve got to get your muscles back in order, you’ve got to remember where all those weights were.”

Chernikoff said there has been a high demand from families reaching out for help with their children as we start to get closer to the projected beginning of the school year.

This year, it will be especially important that students learn simple skills they may not have in order to be successful in a virtual learning environment.

“They’re going to have to use the mute button and unmute button, they’re going to have to navigate how to use a mouse,” he said.

They’ll also have to learn how to stay focused and disciplined when many won’t have the same level of oversight at home as they would in class.

Chernikoff suggests parents start putting their children on a schedule now.

“We do want them to have fun; I mean, it is summer!” Chernikoff said. “But’s important that we kind of begin to maybe adjust a bit of the freedom.”

Chernikoff tells his families to consider giving children specific learning subjects at specific times of day, leaving room in the schedule for free-time and play.

Small adjustments now could help children recover a bit of what they’ve lost and acclimate to the new school routine before the first day, he said.