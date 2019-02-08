CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A newly obtained internal email shows just four days before CMS suspended former Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, he sent the entire school board an update about two issues.

The email, dated July 11, alerted the board of 26 teacher vacancies and gave an update about the district's fingerprinting failure.

Since CMS failed to fingerprint thousands of employees when they were hired last year, the district is in the process of trying to now make that right and strengthen its background check process.

Leading up to his resignation, Dr. Wilcox accepted blame for the security lapse.

Wilcox internal email to school board The email, dated July 11, alerted the board of 26 teacher vacancies and gave an update about the district's fingerprinting failure.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Woman Walks into NC Humane Society, Asks for 2 Dogs Who've Been There Longest with Special Needs

Charlotte restaurant worker spotted 'elbow deep' in pot of beans during health inspection

Defenders: 720,000 North Carolinians' health care hangs in balance as hospitals refuse new state plan