With recent Supreme Court decisions, some higher education advocates see challenges, but also opportunities

Advocates for equity in higher education expect the recent rulings to drive more applicants to HBCUs and increase need for public and private support of students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and student loan forgiveness are sparking worries and disappointment for some education equity advocates, like Lodriguez V. Murray.

Murray is senior vice president of public policy and government affairs for UNCF (United Negro College Fund), a nationwide organization focused on providing scholarships to students, offering financial support to historically Black colleges and universities, and advocating for the importance of minority education and community engagement.

"Education is the great equalizer in our society," Murray said. "We don't all start out at the same place, but we can end up in the same classroom."

While he disagrees with the ruling, he also sees an opportunity in the decisions.

"There are possible positive consequences," Murray said. "Not just galvanizing young people, but also having people realize that historically Black colleges and universities -- they bring a lot to the table."

Late last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of race as a main factor in college admissions. A day later, it blocked the Biden administration's plan to forgive thousands in student loan debt per person.

Murray said UNCF expects the affirmative action decision to drive more students to apply to HBCUs.

"We've already seen a trend over several years -- pre-pandemic, during the pandemic, and post -- where Black students are applying to HBCUs at a higher clip," Murray said. "We're expecting that to go up."

But the higher demand, he said, must come with greater resources, both public and private, for schools and students.

According to UNCF, on average, nearly 70% of HBCU students are eligible for the Pell Grant, a federal grant for those with exceptional financial needs. The organization also reports African American students are more likely to take out larger loans for higher education.

"The relief would have been equity, and it would have provided a certain level of relief for folks, like many HBCU students," Murray said. "We at UNCF and those that are leading the many HBCUs across North Carolina are appealing to philanthropists. They're appealing to foundations to make sure that donations come in to make the institution strong and make the opportunities to provide grants and scholarships are students as strong and robust as possible."

UNCF is also asking Congress to double the Pell Grant, which it says has lost its purchasing power over the years.

At Johnson C. Smith University, the student loan decision will mean money matters education becomes an even higher priority, particularly for incoming students.

"We will continue to do our due diligence in educating prospective students and current students about their options, and lots of work around financial literacy," Davida Loren Haywood, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management for JCSU, said. "These are very interesting times for higher education, given the decisions that have come down over the last couple of days. I want prospective college students to know, particularly here in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area that Johnson C. Smith remains an affordable option."