Meet the 18 CMS educators being honored at the Gem Awards

These teachers and teacher assistants go above and beyond daily for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers are the glue of society, educating our children and ensuring they learn complicated subjects while encouraging them to become critical thinkers.

Heartbreakingly, they are often underappreciated. And after the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic presented for our educators, there's no time like now to cheer on our teachers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which is the second-largest school district in North Carolina, wants to show its best and brightest teachers they are making a difference in the community.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 3, CMS will host the first-ever Gem Awards. The school district will highlight the following teachers and teacher assistants in order to demonstrate how important their work is.

Here are the teachers of the year:

Jennifer Nelson

North Academy of World Languages

Jennifer Nelson is a fifth-grade math teacher at North Academy of World Languages in the North Learning Community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

Nelson was in the top 25% in the state and the top 25% in the local education agency, based on the 2022 Fourth Grade Math Education Value-Added Assessment System. She was a school partner on the redesign team for The Graduate Residency Model-MDSK at UNCC and math curriculum presenter at the CMS Professional Learning Symposium, both in 2018. She was also co-presenter at the NWEA MAP Conference on utilizing MAP data to drive instruction in the classroom in 2014, and a participant in the Emerging Leader Program from 2014 to 2015.

Matthew Crouch

Ardrey Kell High School

Matthew Crouch teaches AP Statistics for grades 10-12 at Ardrey Kell High, which is in the South Learning Community. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Bethel College and a master’s degree in mathematics education from Western Governors University.

A National Board-certified teacher, Crouch participated in the Racial Equity Workshop, Building Equitable Systems, through the Race Matters for Juvenile Justice leadership collaborative. Growing up in a multicultural setting, he said that he had always considered himself well-versed on the topic of racial equity, but the workshop radically changed his perspective on racial inequities across the globe and made an impact on his teaching career.

Caleb Chandler

Piedmont Middle School

Caleb Chandler is an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Piedmont Middle in the East Learning Community. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in middle grades education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). He is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational theory and practice from the University of Georgia.

Last year, Chandler received the UNCC Young Alumni Top 10 Under 10 Award. He was a Red Clay Writing Project Fellow at the University of Georgia in 2019, commencement speaker at Burke Middle College in 2018, and the 2016 Beginning Teacher of the Year at Piedmont Middle. Chandler was also in the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship Program from 2011 to 2015.

Ana Cunningham

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Ana Cunningham teaches Honors English II at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in the West Learning Community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and political science at Northwestern University. A Teach for America alumna, she was also a Leroy “Pop” Miller Fellow and adviser to her school’s National Honor Society.

Cunningham has monthly professional development through Character Lab and was an Ed ambassador with ED NC, which allowed her to meet teachers from across the state and hear distinct and disparate issues that affect different regions. She said professional development has deepened her commitment to offer the most impactful, relevant and rigorous educational experience for students.

Kristen Angerer

Myers Park High School

Kristen Angerer teaches International Baccalaureate Language A Literature HL I at Myers Park High, which is in the Central Learning Community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in curriculum and supervision from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Angerer is chair of the English department, a new teacher mentor and an Engaging Schools professional development leader. She is also a coach for Girls on the Run and is the adviser to the Gender and Sexualities Club and Asian Student Union. Angerer attended the AVID Summer Institute in 2018 and said it was one of the best professional development opportunities she has had. She learned many concrete ways to support her students and relied heavily on those processes and activities as she returned to teaching ninth grade this year.

Angela Days Gist

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

Angela Days Gist is an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle in the Northeast Learning Community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has won a number of awards at the school level, including the ELA Teacher of the Month, Pride Award, Might Roar Award, and the 2019 MLK Teacher of the Year.

In 2021, Gist attended the 21-Day Equity Challenge through the United Way, which she said was a very profound and life-changing experience. She learned about the vast and varied challenges facing minorities in this country, information she shares in her classroom to prepare her students for making change in the world.

Poonam Rai

Westerly Hills Academy

Poonam Rai teaches fifth-grade science at Westerly Hills Academy in the Northwest Learning Community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from St. Charles High School and attended Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering. She is also pursuing an add-on license in special education from Queens University.

Rai was in the first class of the CMS Teaching Residency, graduating with the highest score possible on the edTPA. This year, she earned the CMS Foundation Innovation Grant for her school, which has been selected as the first cohort for the CMS Foundation Innovation Center. Westerly Hills was also recognized as one of the schools with the highest science end-of-grade scores in the district. With that distinction, Rai was invited to be a part of the Science Leadership cadre.

Zackary Joyner

Rocky River High School

Zackary Joyner is a teacher at Rocky River High, which is in the Southeast Learning Community. He teaches Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology and Leadership in ninth through 12th grade, as well as American history in grade 10. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

Joyner was a Teaching Fellows Scholar and Athletic Director Coach of the Year, as well as an Eagle Scout. He had AP training through UNCC and the College Board, which he recommends to every teacher, even if they do not intend to teach the courses. From teaching both AP World History and AP Psychology, Joyner said he gained knowledge on the rigors necessary to set up his students for success.

Jessie Haynes

Smithfield Elementary School

Jessie Haynes is a teacher at Smithfield Elementary in the Southwest Learning Community. She teaches general music for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, fourth and fifth-grade choir and fifth-grade musical theater. She is the adviser to the fourth- and fifth-grade Safety Patrol and the Girls Empowerment Club.

Haynes is a member of the Piedmont Orff chapter and the national organization of the American Orff Schulwerk Association. The Orff Approach is a developmental methodology that combines music, movement, drama and speech into lessons similar to a child’s world of play. Haynes attended her first Orff national conference in 2021, which she said: “renewed her sense of musicality and play”. The experience helped her return to her classroom with a new philosophy on teaching, the bravery to try new things, and an urgency to pass this mantra down to her students.

Here are the teacher assistants of the year:

Tomeka Curry

Francis Bradley Middle School

Tomeka Curry is an Exceptional Children teacher assistant at Francis Bradley Middle in the North Learning Community. Curry graduated from Myers Park High School and received certification in office administration from King’s College. She also completed the National Career Readiness Certificate at Central Piedmont Community College in 2010.

Curry has worked all 20 of her years in education with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In addition to being Teacher Assistant of the Year, Curry has also received the Crystal Apple Staff Award at Francis Bradley, and was Employee of the Month while working at Brookdale Senior Living. Being a Teacher Assistant of the Year finalist has shown Curry that her hard work over the last 20 years has paid off.

Deborah Mathews

McKee Road Elementary School

Deborah Mathews is a general education teacher assistant at McKee Road Elementary in the South Learning Community. Mathews received her certificate in early childhood education from Western Connecticut State. Prior to working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Mathews taught preschool at Weddington Methodist and Providence Baptist in Charlotte.

For Mathews, the recognition validates the work of all TAs and shows that what they do is important and contributes to the school community and CMS. As a “wearer of many hats”, Mathews said, “to be recognized as a finalist means that I’m doing the right thing.”

Felicia Moore

Elizabeth Traditional Elementary School

Felicia Moore is a first-grade teacher assistant at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary in the East Learning Community. She received her associate’s degree in elementary education, middle grades and special education from Guilford Technical Community College. In 2013, Moore began working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at Dilworth Elementary as the standing science lab teacher and then teacher assistant for kindergarten and first grade.

Winning is a “team effort” for Moore, and when one wins, everyone wins. Moore said she’s grateful to be named a finalist for Teacher Assistant of the Year.

Robin Hemmingway

Bruns Avenue Elementary School

Robin Hemmingway is an Exceptional Children teacher assistant at Bruns Avenue Elementary in the West Learning Community. Hemingway received her early childhood certification from Montgomery Community College. Prior to working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hemmingway worked for Moore County Schools as an EC teacher assistant for 23 years and was a brailist for eight years for the visually impaired.

Hemmingway’s philosophy is “teach them, help them to learn and love them.” She has received several awards including the Teacher Assistant of the Year in 2018 at Windsor Park Elementary, Robbins Elementary’s Teacher Assistant of the Year in Moore County in 2005, and the Moore County Monarch N.C. Mental Health and Service Care Provider Staff of Excellence in 2017. Hemmingway also has certifications in reading, math and behavior.

Audrey Caldwell

Marie G. Davis School

Audrey Caldwell is an Exceptional Children teacher assistant at Marie G. Davis in the Central Learning Community. Caldwell received her bachelor’s degree in business management from St. Augustine’s University, and a master’s in library science from Clark Atlanta University. In her 10 years at Marie G. Davis, this is Caldwell’s third time being named Teacher Assistant of the Year for her school.

From serving as a substitute in a teacher’s absence to completing inventory, Caldwell has done a little bit of everything at Marie G. Davis. For Caldwell, being named the Teacher Assistant of the Year confirms that students, teachers and administrators understand the value added by a TA and the role they play in a child's education.

Carol Witherspoon

Hidden Valley Elementary School

Carol Witherspoon is a teacher assistant at Hidden Valley Elementary in the Northeast Learning Community. Witherspoon is a graduate of Olympic High School and began working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 1994 as a teacher assistant.

For Witherspoon, being a finalist means that if you work hard, convey a positive attitude and strive to touch the lives of the children you work with, your work is not in vain. While at Hidden Valley, Witherspoon received the Horace Mann Crystal Apple Award in 2013, as well as Teacher Assistant of the Year in 2019. This recognition isn’t only about her but also recognizes the growth her students have shown.

Rachelle Gethers

Paw Creek Elementary School

Rachelle Gethers is a Pre-K teacher assistant at Paw Creek Elementary in the Northwest Learning Community. Gethers is a graduate of West Charlotte High and attended Central Piedmont Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in early childhood development. She began her bachelor’s degree in early childhood development at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and is now completing her degree online at Western Carolina University.

Gethers is blessed to be able to represent her learning community, her Paw Creek Elementary school community and all the children who look like her in her learning community to let them know that “anything is possible.” Gethers was named Teacher Assistant of the Year at Tryon Hill Pre-K Center in 2011 and received Employee of the Month and Culture of Care recognitions at Paw Creek Elementary.

Kimberly Brown

Chantilly Montessori

Kimberly Brown is a teacher assistant at Chantilly Montessori in the Southeast Learning Community. Brown attended both Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan. She started working for Chantilly Montessori in 2018 as a cafeteria aide. After two years, she applied for the primary teacher assistant position where she’s been ever since.

Prior to working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Brown volunteered with her son’s school back in Ohio. Brown said she is both humbled and grateful for the recognition. Every day at Chantilly she learns something new from the children she works with.

Xanthe Perez

Winget Park Elementary School

Xanthe Perez is a teacher assistant at Winget Park Elementary in the Southwest Learning Community. Perez earned her associate degree from Central Piedmont Community College and is currently enrolled at Western Governors University to get her bachelor’s in elementary education.

Known as the “quiet storm” from her Proud Panther Award in 2020, Perez believes all her students need someone to look up to and set a good example for them. Her third-grade teacher inspired her to become an educator, and in the future, Perez aspires to become a multilingual teacher and continue to make a positive impact on the lives of her students.

