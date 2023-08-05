Teacher vacancies impacting chorus, drama courses

Some districts are using substitutes in more permanent roles or removing certain classes altogether.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — From chorus to theater, the search to find teachers is now also affecting the arts.

The Chester County School District joins those looking for educators in arts education amid a national shortage of workers.

According to recent employment postings, they're looking for at least three chorus teachers, an art teacher and a culinary arts instructor.

Chris Christoff, a district spokesman, said if they're unable to find these teachers, they'll have to use substitutes more permanently or remove certain courses altogether.

“Not everybody's an athlete, not everybody's an engineer. So, those kids that really have a passion for singing, won't have that outlet," Christoff said.

According to the nonprofit Americans for the Arts, an arts advocacy group, arts education can help improve problem-solving, information processing and innovation among students, but districts say finding educators to sign up has been a challenge.

The Lancaster County School District is looking to fill music, drama, and art positions.

Fort Mill and Rock Hill public schools are also looking for chorus teachers.

To attract talent to these and other roles, some districts are increasing pay, school stipends and even adding uninterrupted time for lunch.

“We’re losing a lot of teachers, and that, you know, we have to do things like this to really keep people on board," Christoff said.

While it varies from district to district, the S.C. Department of Education said substitutes have been used in more long-term roles and administrators have even assisted on bus routes to help with vacancies.

Patrick Kelly is with the Palmetto State Teachers Association, representing educators around South Carolina. He said this year's push to find talent is more than he's seen in decades.

"Whether that is digital presence on social media, whether that's sending recruiters into other states. So, there's a really active recruitment effort underway," Kelly said. "There's been an increasing number of vacant teaching positions in South Carolina. Last year, it was a 39% increase over the prior year and what I'm hearing anecdotally from teachers around the state right now, makes me think it's not gotten any better.”

Despite challenges with certain positions, Christoff said they're nearly fully staffed and prepared to support students when they return on Aug. 7.

"Every child will be serviced to the best of our district and what we can offer and they will have an education," Christoff said.